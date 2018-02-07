Rabbit in 17th and 18th century Malta

The medieval kitchen at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Vittoriosa.

Rabbit will be the focus of the fourth session in the Inquisitor’s historic cook-along series being held tomorow.

The archives on the Inquisition provide references to a sophisticated kitchen at the Inquisitor’s Palace, Vittoriosa, furnished with all the necessary utensils to cook meat, including rabbit, which is known to have been reared and consumed at the palace.

Noel Buttigieg will help explore the subject, while a chef will be conducting a cooking session of the pastizzo di carne di coniglio.

Proceeds from this event will help Heritage Malta refurnish the kitchen back to its busy days.

Participants will be entitled to a complimentary copy of the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum project book.

The event is being held tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta museums and sites and also online from www.heritagemalta.org. The event can take only a limited number of participants. For more details, call 2166 3731.