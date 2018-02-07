Carnival Week celebrations

Carnival Week, with its extravagantly coloured floats perched on lorries and children in fancy costumes, is one of Malta’s oldest festivities.

Harking back to the rule of the Knights of the Order of St John, this event is celebrated across the Maltese islands, especially in Valletta.

For four days, the city’s streets will come to life with marching bands, fancy dress competitions and dancers in elaborate costumes.

But the highlight of this age-old celebration is the carnival float parade that features impressive hand-made floats, some allegorical, some satirical and others just plain fun.

Apart from the festivities in Valletta, one can also visit Cottonera, Ħamrun, St Julian’s, Birżebbuġa, Dingli, Naxxar, Żabbar, Għaxaq (including the spontaneous carnival), Għargħur, Ta’ Xbiex and the finalein Floriana.

For a particular interpretation, one can also visit Nadur in Gozo where Carnival takes on a more macabre mood.

Carnival events in Valletta, to be held between tomorrow and February 12, will converge in St George’s Square. Tomorrow and on Friday, events start at 6pm; on Saturday, two shows will be held at 9.30am and 5pm; next Sunday at 2pm; and on February 12 events start off at 3.30pm. For more information, visit www.festivalsmalta.com/carnival/ or https://valletta2018.org . For tickets, visit http://ticketline.com.mt .