Games theme for dance workshops

The teachers, choreographers, dancers and students at The Dance Workshop are busy preparing for the 19th annual production of the school, which will be held on March 25 at The Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Following a number of themed productions like Inspirational Stories (2016) and Inventions (2017), the concept behind the 2018 performance will be games, with a special emphasis on games popular with children of previous generations.

In a world where technology has taking over, The Dance Workshop would like to remind the younger students that there are other forms of fun which do not involve mobile phones, playstations etc.

As in previous years, the school principal Theresa Lungaro-Mifsud has created a new children’s ballet, entitled The Nursery Awakens, especially for this performance.

During this one act ballet, which will have original choreography, costumes and scenery, the choreographers will bring to life the various characters which come to life in a child’s nursery.

The second half of the programme will be a showcase of the senior dance students from The Dance Workshop, with choreographers basing their work on games from another era, such as Hopscotch, Hide and Seek, Hula Hoops, Musical Chairs and board games such as Chess and Haunted House.

Resident choreographers include Douglas Comley, Kostas Papamatthaiakis and Jade Farrugia (Contemporary Dance), Pamela Kerr and Francesca Bartolo (Classical Ballet), Diane Portelli and Claire Cassola (Modern Dance), Sue Vassallo (Hip Hop) and Bettina von Brockdorff (Flamenco).

Throughout the last 18 years, this annual theatrical performance produced by The Dance Workshop, has become a regular event on Malta’s artistic calendar, attracting theatre-goers from all spheres of life. Tickets will be available from mcc.com.mt as from early March.