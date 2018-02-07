Watch: Eating Insects (ARTE)
Will the bug burger be a hit?
The United Nations holds that insects are a nutritious food source that could tackle food shortages around the world. Today 2 billion people on our planet regularly eat insects. With a German start-up in the process of creating a ‘bug-burger’, could insects be a future food source in Europe?
