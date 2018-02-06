X

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 14:12

Body of Russian airman killed in Syria returned home

The body of Russian air force pilot Roman Fillipov, who was killed after his aircraft was shot down over rebel-held territory in Syria, has been returned to Russia, Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

The pilot's body was recovered with help from the Turkish authorities, a defence ministry statement was quoted as saying. There were no details about how the body was retrieved from rebel-held territory.

