Watch: Hunters' lobby fights its corner on Times Talk

Hunters and trappers are among the most divisive special interest groups on the island, but few lobbies can boast of the sort of political support the FKNK enjoys.

In a Times Talk interview to be uploaded on Wednesday morning, hunters' federation CEO Lino Farrugia argues that it's only natural for hunters and trappers to feel backed into a corner, despite support for their cause in Malta's halls of power.

And although statistics suggest hunters are vastly underreporting the number of birds they catch during spring hunting seasons, Mr Farrugia says things have improved immeasurably over the past few years.

