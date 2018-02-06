Watch: Hunters' lobby fights its corner on Times Talk
Full interview with FKNK chief Lino Farrugia to appear on Wednesday
Hunters and trappers are among the most divisive special interest groups on the island, but few lobbies can boast of the sort of political support the FKNK enjoys.
In a Times Talk interview to be uploaded on Wednesday morning, hunters' federation CEO Lino Farrugia argues that it's only natural for hunters and trappers to feel backed into a corner, despite support for their cause in Malta's halls of power.
And although statistics suggest hunters are vastly underreporting the number of birds they catch during spring hunting seasons, Mr Farrugia says things have improved immeasurably over the past few years.
Watch the full Times Talk interview on Wednesday morning.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.