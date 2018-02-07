Musk sets out to prove his Roadster is 'out of this world'

A scarlet Tesla Roadster from the assembly line of Elon Musk's pioneering electric automobile business is poised this week to go where no sports car has gone before - outer space.

The sleek, battery-powered hot rod is serving as a mock payload for the highly anticipated debut test flight of Musk's new Falcon Heavy jumbo rocket, set for liftoff as early as Tuesday by his other transportation venture, Space Exploration Technologies.

If the launch succeeds, the Falcon Heavy will rank as the most powerful rocket in operation today, and the mightiest space vehicle to blast off from the United States since NASA's Saturn 5 rockets last carried astronauts to the moon 45 years ago.

It would likely give California-based SpaceX a leg up on rivals seeking major contracts with NASA, the US military, satellite companies and even paying space tourists.

Elon Musk unveils the Roadster. File photo: Reuters

The spacecraft is set for liftoff from the same launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida used by the Saturn 5 that carried Apollo 11's three-man crew on their historic 1969 mission, which culminated in Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's first human steps on the lunar surface.

The "passenger" riding atop the Falcon Heavy will be setting a more whimsical record as the first car sent into solar orbit - a deliberately droll bit of high-stakes, high-tech cross-promotion dreamed up by Musk himself.

How is Elon Musk getting a car into space? pic.twitter.com/nsAqc4BQXR — CNET (@CNET) February 6, 2018

An Instagram post by Musk on Monday, captioned "Starman in Red Roadster," showed a photograph of a mannequin in a white spacesuit at the wheel of the Tesla, and the convertible top down. SpaceX said the life-sized dummy would make the trip as pictured.

"I love the thought of a car driving apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future," the billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX founder said in a previous Twitter post.

Falcon Heavy is built to capitalise on SpaceX's cost-cutting reusable rocket technology, with each of the three main-stage boosters designed to fly back to Earth after launch.

The two side-boosters are supposed to touch down on landing pads at Cape Canaveral, while the central booster should land itself on a drone ship in the Atlantic.