Proposed Marsaxlokk hotel ‘could cause problems’ - environment impact study

The Hunters Tower restaurant in Marsaxlokk is proposed to be replaced by a 125-room hotel. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Turning a restaurant in Marsaxlokk into a hotel could cause problems, a study has warned.

An environmental impact statement on the proposed hotel, where the Hunters Tower restaurant stands, recognised “negative environmental impacts”.

Proximity to the Marsaxlokk marshland would give rise to negative environmental effects both during construction work and throughout the operational phase. Airborne dust could settle on native flora and higher levels of turbidity and sedimentation in the area’s marine environment could result.

The EIS noted that the applicant said he intended to elevate the “neglected Natura 2000 site to the status of other marshland in the Maltese Islands”.

Proximity to the marshland will create negative environmental effects

It also highlighted loud noise during construction, warning it could affect fauna and recommending the installation of noise barriers and restricting work to daytime hours only. Worried that hazardous materials could be used during the construction phase, the EIS said a silt curtain should be used to protect the marine environment.

The drawing up of an environmental monitoring plan was also recommended.

A visual assessment of the area established that the proposed design did not break the skyline but could block the sea and agricultural landscape from “certain viewpoints”. The design, it was pointed out, contrasted with the traditional buildings dotting the Marsaxlokk seafront.

The hotel proposal was the result of an environment and development brief for the Marsaxlokk inner harbour that was rolled out in 2014. Aimed at improving the tourism sector, the brief set out development parameters for the area’s regeneration, meant to complement its environmental value.

In their application, the developers noted the touristic nature of the locality was, so far, related to its fishing trade and related activities like seafood restaurants, and added that they would “attempt to tap into the eco-touristic potential of the area”. The development would involve the demolition of the restaurant and the excavation and construction of a 125-bedroom hotel, with an underground car park having 36 parking spaces.

The Environment and Resources Authority will receive public comments on the proposed development until March 3.