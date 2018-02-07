MPs will now start grilling nominees to key public roles

Future regulatory bosses, politically-appointed ambassadors and chairs of government entities will face grillings by MPs, with lawmakers finally passing a law requiring appointees to be publicly scrutinised before assuming their roles.

A new parliamentary committee is to be created and tasked with scrutinising individuals appointed to key roles, with grillings to be broadcast live from parliament.

MPs sitting on the committee will be able to ask nominees questions in writing and then follow them up with face-to-face questions. They will then make a recommendation to the responsible minister as to whether that person ought to be appointed - though ministers will retain the power to disregard the committee's recommendation.

Announcing the new law, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said the measure was another example of how the government was willing to share power with the legislative branch of government.

The new law, he said, would "strengthen good governance and the rule of law in our country" and was being introduced with the backing of both sides of the House.