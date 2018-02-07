Localities identified for 684 social housing units
Units to be built over coming four years
Excavations have started in 16 locations for social housing units, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon has confirmed.
Replying to a parliamentary question by MP Edward Zammit Lewis, Mr Falzon said that the Housing Projects Management Unit had started works on the sites last year. In all 684 units will be available as follows:
· Triq il-Għenba Attard – 8
· Tas-Sisla B’Kara – 73
· Helen’s Gate Cospicua – 65
· Triq il-Lewżiet, Kirkop A – 19
· Triq Salvu Sacco, Kirkop B – 18
· Triq tal-Fieres, Kirkop C – 8
· Triq tal- Fieres, Kirkop D – 8
· Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa – 182
· Valley Road, Msida – 102
· Triq it-Tuffieħ, Naxxar – 12
· Triq N. Mifsud, Qrendi A – 24
· Triq N. Sammut, Qrendi B – 26
· Triq Nikol Zammit, Siġġiewi – 84
· Triq l-Indipendenza, Ħaż-Żebbuġ A – 20
· Triq il-Qolla, Ħaż-Żebbuġ B – 8
· Triq Ciantar, Żurrieq – 27
