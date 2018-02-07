X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 20:48

Localities identified for 684 social housing units

Units to be built over coming four years

Excavations have started in 16 locations for social housing units, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon has confirmed.

Replying to a parliamentary question by MP Edward Zammit Lewis, Mr Falzon said that the Housing Projects Management Unit had started works on the sites last year. In all 684 units will be available as follows:

· Triq il-Għenba Attard – 8
· Tas-Sisla B’Kara – 73
· Helen’s Gate Cospicua – 65
· Triq il-Lewżiet, Kirkop A – 19
· Triq Salvu Sacco, Kirkop B – 18
· Triq tal-Fieres, Kirkop C – 8
· Triq tal- Fieres, Kirkop D – 8
· Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa – 182
· Valley Road, Msida – 102
· Triq it-Tuffieħ, Naxxar – 12
· Triq N. Mifsud, Qrendi A – 24
· Triq N. Sammut, Qrendi B – 26
· Triq Nikol Zammit, Siġġiewi – 84
· Triq l-Indipendenza, Ħaż-Żebbuġ A – 20
· Triq il-Qolla, Ħaż-Żebbuġ B – 8
· Triq Ciantar, Żurrieq – 27

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Caruana Galizia's sister lashes out at Jason Micallef over...

  2. Doctors' strike: 3,000 patients to be impacted as UĦM adds to...

  3. Political parties react as MAM declares doctors' strike a success

  4. Watch: 'A dog bit my sister in the face... help me find its owner'

  5. Three years jail for brazen shoplifter filmed on CCTV

  6. Children lived in squalor, girl suffered fractures, shocking...

  7. Watch: A grieving family still waiting for closure, two years on

  8. Marsa junction works shifting to phase two

  9. Abortion: Sant says argument that women should decide over...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed