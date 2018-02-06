I am no fake, says 'Anglo-Catholic' priest
Little-known denomination issues statement backing Maltese priest
A Maltese man who celebrates mass in a Buġibba hotel for a minor Anglican denomination has insisted he is no false priest.
Fr Mario Clayton Camilleri is ordained as a member of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Europe, a little-known branch of the Anglican Episcopal Church of Chile.
The church describes itself as "a small church and a poor church," with a solely male clergy who work for a living. Its website lists 10 clergy members across Europe, with Fr Camilleri its sole priest in Malta.
Malta's Catholic Church had on Monday issued a statement clarifying that Fr Camilleri was not a Catholic priest and "does celebrate Mass in the Catholic Church."
Although the statement did not claim that Fr Camilleri was a false priest, it struck a nerve with the Anglican Episcopal Church of Europe, which in a statement said it wanted to "set the facts straight."
"The Holy Eucharist and the Holy Sacraments Revd Fr Mario Clayton Camilleri celebrates are Anglo-Catholic," the statement, which was sent by Fr Camilleri himself on his denomination's behalf, said.
Fr Camilleri celebrates mass every Saturday at 6.00pm at the Topaz Hotel in Buġibba.
