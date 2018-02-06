Court halts election for mayor at St Paul's Bay

Former mayor Graziella Galea.

The Civil Court has upheld a request by the Nationalist Party to stop the elections of mayor and vice mayor at St Paul's Bay following the recent resignations of the occupants of the posts.

Mayor Graziella Galea had stepped down in a bid to avoid a vote of no confidence from Labour councillors and two PN councillors who had fallen out with the mayor's directio.

A council meeting was called on January 15 to address the vacancy.

Among the items on the agenda, handed out by acting Executive Secretary Elke Sghendo a few days before the meeting was the election of a new mayor and vice mayor.

This move had prompted the PN to file a request for a provisional warrant of prohibitory injunction to stop the elections, arguing that in terms of the law, these posts were to be filled by representatives of the same party that had fielded the highest number of candidates elected in the council elections.

On the other hand, the Director for the Local Governance Department and the Executive Secretary of the St Paul’s Bay Local Council, as respondents in the suit, argued that the proposed election was in accordance with law.

Mr Justice Joseph Zammit McKeon, concluded that there existed sufficient prima facie evidence to uphold the PN’s request, thereby confirming the warrant.

The case continues.