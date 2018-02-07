Boy, 10, injured in four-car crash

A 10-year-old boy was grievously injured in a four-car crash in Naxxar this afternoon.

The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Balal at around 4pm.

The boy was a passenger in the fourth car - a Toyota Fun Cargo that was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Naxxar.

The other cars involved were a Kia Sportage that was driven by a 33-year-old man from Għargħur, a Fiat Punto that was being driven by a 23-year-old man from San Ġwann, and an Isuzu van that was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Għargħur.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.