Another thief is bagged by CCTV

A man has landed a suspended sentence after he was seen on CCTV making off with a young woman’s handbag in Paceville.

Police pressed charges against Georgian national Lasha Menagarishvili, a 38-year old man residing in St Julian’s, accusing him of the theft last month.

While the victim was seated on a low wall, her bag next to her, the man had crept up and snatched the bag containing an iPhone, a wallet, a debit card, driving licence as well as some €20 in cash.

Yet little did the thief realize that his manoeuvre had been captured on CCTV cameras.

During today’s arraignment, upon hearing the accused admit to his wrongdoing, duty magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera pronounced him guilty and handed him a one-year jail term suspended for 2 years.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid counsel.

It was the second case on Tuesday where a thief was convicted on the strength of CCTV, the other being a woman who shoplifted in several localities.