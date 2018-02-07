Koeman lands Holland job

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman has been appointed Holland coach on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The 54-year-old, who has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in October, replaces Dick Advocaat in charge of Oranje.

Advocaat left the post following Holland's failed qualifying campaign for this summer's World Cup, where they could only finish third in Group A behind France and Sweden.

A statement by the Dutch FA on Tuesday read: "The KNVB has reached an agreement with Ronald Koeman over his appointment as the Dutch national team coach.

"Koeman has just signed a contract that ties him to Oranje with immediate effect up to and including the 2022 World Cup."

It is the 10th managerial post of Koeman's career after spells in charge of Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton.

As a player, Koeman won 78 caps for Holland and was part of the great Dutch team that won Euro 88, starring alongside the likes of Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten.

Koeman also represented the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and PSV at club level during a glittering career that saw him win the European Cup twice among a host of other titles in Spain and Holland.