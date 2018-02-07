Special public transport service for carnival

Malta Public Transport will be operating a special public transport service to facilitate travel and accessibility to carnival in Valletta and Nadur between February 9 and 11.

Valletta, Malta

On February 10, routes to Valletta will operate with an increased frequency as from 3pm. On February 11, routes to and from Valletta will operate with an increased frequency as from 10am.

Special services will operate as follows:

S10: Departs from Valletta Bay A2 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square – Ghan Dwieli – Isla Terminus – Bormla Pjazza Gavino Gulia – Bormla Xatt – Birgu Café Riche – Kapuccini – Xghajra Church – Xghajra Xatt – Kalkara Ta Bighi – Kalkara Xatt

S20: Departs from Valletta Bay A3 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Gzira Rue D’Argens –Mrabat – San Gwann Church – San Gwann Ta Zwjt – Kappara – Kappara roundabaout (tal-gas) – Qroqq Skatepark – Msida

S30: Departs from Valletta Bay A4 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Iklin – Gharghur – Naxxar – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Burmarrad – Bugibba Pionner Road – Bugibba Terminus

S40: Departs from Valletta Bay A6 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pietà – Msida – Valley Road B’Kara – Birkirkara Lija Roundabout – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Mgarr – Manikata – Ghajn Tuffieha

S41: Departs from Valletta Bay A5 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Burmarrad – St. Paul’s Bay – Xemxija – Mellieha Village – Ghadira Bay – Cirkewwa

S50: Departs from Valletta Bay A7 Valletta and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Hamrun – Santa Venera – Mriehel – Attard Warda Interchange – Ta Qali Interchange – Sqqajja – Rabat Interchange – Mtarfa – Rabat Vjal il-Haddiem – Dingli – Rabat Triq N. Saura Malta Public Transport Mdina Road, Qormi QRM 9010 +356 2596 0000 | publictransport.com.mt

S60: Departs from Valletta Bay A8 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Hamrun – Marsa P&R – Qormi San Sebastjan – Qormi Triq San Edwardu – Qormi Polyclinic – Mdina Road Qormi – Zebbug Terminus – Siggiewi Center

S70: Departs from Valletta Bay A9 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata I-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – St. Vincent De Paul – Luqa – Kirkop – Safi – Vjal ix-Xarolla Zurrieq – Vjal il-Blue Grotto – Zurrieq – Qrendi – Mqabba

S80: Departs from Valletta Bay A10 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa P&R – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square – Tarxien – Santa Lucija – Bulebel – Zejtun Terminus – Bir-id-Deheb – Birzebbugia – Ghaxaq – Gudja-M`Xlokk

S90: Departs from Valletta Bay A11 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square Fgura – Hompesch Gate – Zabbar Center – Marsaskala Triq Il-Qaliet – Marsaskala Terminus

N13: Departs from Valletta Bays A12-13 and stops at Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Gzira Rue D’Argens – Gzira Triq Testaferrata – Sliema Ferries – Sliema Tower Road – Spinola – St. Julians – Paceville – Pembroke P&R

Nadur, Gozo

A shuttle service will operate between Mġarr and Nadur to coincide with the ferry service between 7pm and midnight on Friday and Saturday. Direct services will operate from Victoria to Nadur between 8pm and midnight, every 30 minutes on Friday and every 15 minutes on Saturday. On Sunday extra trips will operate between 8pm and 11pm, every 30 minutes.

The special services will operate from Nadur to various localities in Gozo at 1am on Friday, between 1 and 2.30am on Saturday and at 11pm on Sunday. These will go to:

Nadur - Xagħra – Marsalforn

Nadur – Xewkija – Sannat (Ta’Ċenċ) – Munxar – Xlendi

Nadur – Victoria – Kerċem – Santa Luċija

Nadur – Victoria – San Lawrenz – Għarb – Għasri – Żebbuġ

Nadur – Għajnsielem – Mġarr (Ferry)

Nadur – Qala

The service for night route N11 will operate as usual between Friday and Saturday departing from Ċirkewwa from 23:05 to 02:05; while the special trips from Ċirkewwa to Valletta and Sliema will operate according to demand.