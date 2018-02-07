X

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 16:19

Pietà flooding to be tackled in overnight roadworks

Works will run from 8.30pm to 4.30am

Works to address flooding issues in Pietà will resume at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

They will continue until 4.30am and will be spread over three consecutive nights.

The works on one side of Triq Marina follow those which took place on the other side of the road and which have now been concluded.

Transport Malta said that to reduce traffic inconvenience, the road towards Valletta will remain open to traffic on one lane between 8.30 and 11.30pm. It will close to traffic completely between 11.30pm and 4.30am.

Works will consist of the removal of a blocked culvert and the installation of a new one.

The blocked culvert was, following rain showers, causing flooding on this stretch of road.

The authority’s intervention will help address the flooding issues residents and road users are experiencing, it said.

