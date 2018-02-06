X

Closing in:

Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 13:32

Tosca at the Eden

Adrianne Pieczonka and Joseph Calleja in Tosca at the Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Tristram Kenton

Eden Cinemas is tomorrow broadcasting live the Royal Opera’s production of Puccini’s classic thriller Tosca, featuring Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja.

Tosca combines drama, passion and glorious music.  Set in Rome, the story follows painter Mario Cavaradossi who is captured and sentenced to death by Scarpia, the sadistic chief of police. Mario’s life can be saved and his freedom granted, providing his lover, Tosca, gives herself to Scarpia.

This production is conducted by Dan Ettinger and stars the Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka as Tosca. Calleja sings the role of Cavaradossi, alongside Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley, singing the role of Scarpia.

Tosca is showing live at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s tomorrow at 8.15pm. There will be an encore on Sunday at 3pm. For tickets, visit http://edencinemas.com.mt .

