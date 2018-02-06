Talk on language and society

Malta Café Scientifique is holding the talk ‘Variation in language’ tomorrow at St James Cavalier.

Much of the social commentary and conversation about language use in Malta focuses on how well or how badly the population uses official languages. Often omitted is the fact that languages cannot ever have developed in a vacuum. Dialects, language varieties, different forms of languages or even a mix of our languages must have gradually taken shape in response to the feedback, constraints or needs of society.

In the talk, Sarah Grech will explore with the audience one or two features of Maltese-English, which can better illustrate just how deeply entwined the Maltese language is within society. Together, they will also consider when and how it might be useful to think of refining or shaping the available languages to serve various communities most effectively.

The talk is being held with the participation of Erasmus+ Key Action 2 Strategic Partnership, Spazju Kreattiv, University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists.

The talk, which will be delivered tomorrow from 7 to 10pm at Studio B, St James Cavalier, Valletta, is free of charge.