Watch: Too dangerous for millions of refugees to be sent back to Syria

Hundreds of thousands of refugees are at risk of being pushed to return to Syria in 2018, despite ongoing violence, bombing and shelling endangering the lives of civilians, leading humanitarian agencies have warned in a report.

For every Syrian who returned home last year, three more were newly displaced.

The warning comes amid a global anti-refugee backlash, harsher conditions in neighbouring countries hosting Syrians, and Syrian government victories in the conflict that have fuelled misleading rhetoric suggesting Syria is safe for refugees to return.

The report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Save the Children, Action Against Hunger, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and International Rescue Committee (IRC) warns that governments in Europe, the US and the region are closing borders and forcing Syrian refugees back – or openly discussing measures for it – putting many lives at risk.

Maltese aid worker Karl Schembri, NRC's Regional Media Adviser in the Middle East, told Times of Malta the region is still bubbling with unrest.

Despite Syria's changing military situation, the country is volatile and dangerous as recent military escalations in Idlib and Eastern Ghouta demonstrate.

The report found that while the number of Syrians returning – mostly from internal displacement inside Syria – rose from 560,000 to 721,000 between 2016 and 2017, for every returnee there were three more newly displaced because of the violence.

Some 2.4 million people in Syria – more than 8,000 every day – fled their homes in the first nine months of 2017 and the UN predicts a further 1.5 million Syrians will be displaced in 2018.

Although 2017 saw reduced violence in some areas of Syria, it increased in other regions with hundreds of civilians being killed or injured. Aerial bombing, mortars and booby traps are still daily hazards, including in populated areas.

Yet, with conditions deteriorating for many refugees in the region, and few resettlement opportunities in other countries, many seeking safety could end up taking dangerous and illegal routes to reach alternative countries or feel pushed to return to Syria.

NRC secretary general Jan Egeland said: "We stand ready to assist safe and voluntary return when there are lasting ceasefires, rights are protected and societies can be rebuilt without fear. Currently, even in certain so-called de-escalation areas, we've seen bloodshed, targeting of hospitals and schools, and death."

The report also calls for greater action to help refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. While these countries have shown remarkable generosity in the past, the lack of political will from wealthy countries to help has created a feeling that closing borders and returning refugees is justified.

The report highlights the massive, costly task ahead to rebuild the country’s shattered infrastructure. Almost half of those displaced in the south of Syria, interviewed by NRC, said their homes had been damaged beyond repair or destroyed. In the north west of Syria, only one in five reported their home was still intact. Half of Syria’s health facilities have been destroyed or shut down. One in three schools are damaged, destroyed or used for other purposes.