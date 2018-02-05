Snowstorm brings chaos to Moscow
More than a month's average snowfall falls over weekend
A weekend-long snowstorm in Moscow has delayed flights, cut power supplies to nearby villages and even prompted authorities to call a snow day - a highly unusual occurrence in the frost-resistant Russian capital.
The Meteorological Office said on Monday that more than a month\'s average fell on Moscow over the weekend, with the height of snow now reaching up to 55 centimetres (22 inches) in some parts of the capital.
In a city where school is rarely ever cancelled, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said parents were not expected to take children to school on Monday.
More than 60,000 households in regions around Moscow were left without electricity over the weekend but the power supply was restored by Monday.";'); ?> -->
A weekend-long snowstorm in Moscow has delayed flights, cut power supplies to nearby villages and even prompted authorities to call a snow day - a highly unusual occurrence in the frost-resistant Russian capital.
The Meteorological Office said on Monday that more than a month\'s average fell on Moscow over the weekend, with the height of snow now reaching up to 55 centimetres (22 inches) in some parts of the capital.
In a city where school is rarely ever cancelled, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said parents were not expected to take children to...";'); ?> -->
A weekend-long snowstorm in Moscow has delayed flights, cut power supplies to nearby villages and even prompted authorities to call a snow day - a highly unusual occurrence in the frost-resistant Russian capital.
The Meteorological Office said on Monday that more than a month's average fell on Moscow over the weekend, with the height of snow now reaching up to 55 centimetres (22 inches) in some parts of the capital.
In a city where school is rarely ever cancelled, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said parents were not expected to take children to school on Monday.
More than 60,000 households in regions around Moscow were left without electricity over the weekend but the power supply was restored by Monday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.