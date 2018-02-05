Record snowfall kills one, injures five in Moscow
Moscow has been hit by the heaviest snowfall since records began, killing one person and injuring five others.
More than half the monthly average, almost 40 cm of snow fell on Saturday beating the previous record from 1957.
The deadly snowfall knocked down some 2,000 trees in the Moscow region, caused power cuts, traffic jams, flight delays and cancellations.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent out hundreds of workers to help clear the streets and fallen trees in Moscow and surrounding areas.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.