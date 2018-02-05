Record snowfall kills one, injures five in Moscow

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Moscow has been hit by the heaviest snowfall since records began, killing one person and injuring five others.

More than half the monthly average, almost 40 cm of snow fell on Saturday beating the previous record from 1957.

The deadly snowfall knocked down some 2,000 trees in the Moscow region, caused power cuts, traffic jams, flight delays and cancellations.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent out hundreds of workers to help clear the streets and fallen trees in Moscow and surrounding areas.