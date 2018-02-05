X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, February 5, 2018, 10:58

Record snowfall kills one, injures five in Moscow

Moscow has been hit by the heaviest snowfall since records began, killing one person and injuring five others.

More than half the monthly average, almost 40 cm of snow fell on Saturday beating the previous record from 1957.

The deadly snowfall knocked down some 2,000 trees in the Moscow region, caused power cuts, traffic jams, flight delays and cancellations.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent out hundreds of workers to help clear the streets and fallen trees in Moscow and surrounding areas.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 4,000-year-old tomb found near Cairo

  2. N Korea used embassy in Germany to acquire military equipment

  3. Russian warplane downed in Syria, pilot killed after ejecting...

  4. With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

  5. Trump claims memo totally vindicates him in Russia probe

  6. Amtrak train 'on wrong track' in fatal South Carolina collision

  7. Watch: Too dangerous for millions of refugees to be sent back...

  8. Record snowfall kills one, injures five in Moscow

  9. Turkish President Erdogan meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed