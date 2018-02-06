Screaming pedestrian spooks New York horse

Photo: Courtesy of NYClass

A New York City carriage horse took off running after being scared by a screaming pedestrian with an umbrella, leaving three passengers injured and damaging some cars, police said.

Officials said the animal was near Central Park on Sunday afternoon when it was scared by the pedestrian, who was rapidly opening and closing an umbrella while screaming. The horse ran down Sixth Avenue, hitting two cars before the carriage driver was able to calm the animal down.

Carriage group responds to horse crash near Central Park: “That every single accident we have is considered news is a testament to the safety of our industry" https://t.co/emgIucxHHj — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 4, 2018

Police said three women who were passengers on the carriage were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Centre with minor injuries. The horse and driver were not injured; however, the parked cars were damaged in the crash, and the carriage was crumpled.