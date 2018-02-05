Giant ice sculptures at Japan's annual snow festival
The annual Sapporo snow festival kicked off on Monday, featuring ice sculptures of, amongst others, animations and online games scenes.
An ice sculpture of anime characters created by Osamu Tezuka, the equivalent of Japan's Walt Disney, including the character known in English as Astro Boy, were amongst the popular sculptures this year.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.