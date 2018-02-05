'Traffic light' prank confuses drivers

Most of us actually are aware that we should stop our vehicle at a red light, but what if the red light is just an early carnival costume?

Lee Camilleri fashioned a working traffic light costume, and he and his friends were in fits of laughter when cars slowed down when he turned on the 'light' red.

"It was the birthday party of a friend of mine with a carnival theme. We decided that the costume should be something starting with the first letter of your name - so I opted for 'lights'", he told Times of Malta.

"We were at a bar in Dingli and I went out for maybe 10 minutes. I guess a dozen cars went by in that time... and most of them enjoyed the joke and stopped as the one in the video!" he chuckled.

He commented on Facebook - where the video was picked up by the page Malta Diżastru Totali - that is it always good to laugh, and reassured those worried by the stunt, that he was careful not to get run-over.