Work on new Mcast building for ICT to start in the middle of the year

The IT and Business Institute at Mcast is currently in a dire state, according to the newly formed Union of Professional Educators.

Works on a new, state-of-the-art building for Information and Communication Technology at the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology are scheduled to start towards the middle of the year, according to a spokeswoman for the college.

But teachers and students have taken to social media and uploaded photos of the state of the current building.

“Until this new building is erected, the college is making sure that the maintenance on the current building is carried out on a regular basis,” the Mcast spokeswoman insisted.

But photos on social media show the spalled concrete and rusted rebar steel on the ceiling and floor of the building.

The dilapidated building also attracted the attention of the newly formed Union of Professional Educators, which was established after disagreements over a new collective agreement for teachers.

The founders, Rita Catania, David Rossi and George Debono, are three former Malta Union of Teachers council members, who said they had resigned from the union because they only learnt about certain parts of the new collective agreement for teachers from media reports.

The newly-formed union said that it was unacceptable that educators were forced to work in the ICT building, adding that they deserve better working conditions.

The concrete, which became spalled after being exposed to humidity and water, was removed to expose the rusting rebar steel. The rebar was set to be cleaned from corrosion and other loose debris, the spokeswoman said.

“After cleaning, a protective paint will be applied, prior to the application of a proprietary render,” she added, insisting that works will be finalised by February 19.