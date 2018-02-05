Thief walks straight into police hands

A man on Monday admitted in court to having burgled an elderly woman’s house, just days after being let out of jail on bail after having been accused of theft from the Żejtun parish church.

Joseph Attard, 42, of Għaxaq, had been accused of stealing two silver rosary beads from St Catherine’s statue and cash from the donation box at Żejtun Parish Church.

Last Saturday, shortly before midnight, police were alerted about a suspected robbery from a house in Sliema.

Officers converged on the property and noticed that a window had evidently been forced open.

As they were taking note of the situation, the front door opened and out walked the suspect, carrying a bag stuffed with jewellery and cash, stepping straight into the hands of the police.

The prosecution explained that the house was ransacked while its elderly occupant was out.

Mr Attard pleaded guilty to the theft, to damaging third party property and to having breached bail conditions.

"I've admitted because I need help to start a rehabilitation programme as soon as possible," the accused declared.

Inspector Mark A. Mercieca, while agreeing that the accused needed help to combat his drug problem, made reference to the man’s "colourful criminal record" and stressed that "such things were not permissible in our society".

Defence counsel Josette Sultana, while pointing out her client’s early guilty plea and cooperation, noted that his past brushes with the law were linked to his drug addiction and requested a minimum punishment.

The court put off the case for judgment while the accused was remanded in custody.