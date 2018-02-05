X

Monday, February 5, 2018, 11:51

Motorcyclist injured in Tarxien crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Monday morning in a crash in Tarxien during the rush hour.

The motorcyclist, 38 from Żurrieq, was driving a Piaggio Vespa that was involved in collision with a Nissan Qashqai in Triq San Anard.

The car was being driven by a 28-year-old from Żejtun.

The police are investigating. 

