Motorcyclist injured in Tarxien crash
A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Monday morning in a crash in Tarxien during the rush hour.
The motorcyclist, 38 from Żurrieq, was driving a Piaggio Vespa that was involved in collision with a Nissan Qashqai in Triq San Anard.
The car was being driven by a 28-year-old from Żejtun.
The police are investigating.
