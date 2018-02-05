Doctors' strike to go ahead; action to impact health centres, departments

Hundreds of patients will be impacted on Tuesday after a meeting between the Medical Association of Malta and Health Minister Chris Fearne failed to see a breakthrough in the privatisation dispute.

Doctors said they will strike at outpatient departments and some health centres in protest over the way St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals are being transferred to Steward Global Healthcare.

VGH took the 30-year concession for the hospitals in 2015 but sold it to Steward just 21 months into its operation. MAM is calling on the government to retract its consent for the transfer and consult with it first, in line with a collective agreement.

Martin Balzan, MAM general secretary, said when contacted that the union had stood by its position that while it agreed in principle with a public-private partnership for state hospitals, management and leadership should remain in the hands of the government.

It appeared, he said, that the government agreed with the union on this principle. Still, no progress was made at the meeting.

The Cospicua health centre is one of four which will not be impacted.

The MAM announced earlier that doctors will strike in hospital outpatients' departments. The directive also affects health centres, and only three health centres in Malta and one in Gozo will be open on Tuesday - these are Paola, Floriana, Mosta and Victoria.

The union told its members to go out on strike at the Mater Dei outpatients department as well as all other peripheral outpatient clinics in both Malta and Gozo from 8am to 4pm. The directive also applies for Karin Grech and Gozo General hospital.

Ward doctors at Mater Dei Hospital will be on a work-to-rule directive. Doctors in administrative duties will not answer phone calls or emails.

READ: MAM still in the dark on hospitals’ transfer to Steward Healthcarel

At health centres, all scheduled non-urgent appointments shall be rescheduled, and routine repeat prescriptions shall be postponed to other dates.

Doctors shall not report to “district health centres”, and the other smaller health centres, Gżira, Rabat, Birkirkara, Qormi and Cospicua.

All walk in cases needing emergency care will still be seen to.

Services for house calls will be limited to one doctor per health centre using the usual protocol to determine which cases need to be seen.

At hospital, no sickness certificates will be issued for discharged patients after 2.30pm. No discharge letters, prescriptions or any paper work are to be issued

from the discharge lounge. Foundation doctors will only fill in this paper work, if patients are in a normal ward.

After 2.30pm only prescriptions for a three-day supply of medicine will be filled.

From 2.30pm to 8am foundation doctors are only to deal with all urgent matters of a clinical nature and Limit their paper work.

No impact on Mamo Hospital, maternity clinics

The directives do not apply to clinics at Sir Anthony Mamo and maternity clinics.

There shall be no directives affecting the accident and emergency department, or any of the acute wards.

"The outcome of this dispute may have implications for the next 30 years

so please carefully consider the importance of this moment. As more privatisation looms on the horizon, it is essential that everyone is prepared, and follows the directives to the letter," the MAM members were told.

The union explained that it had declared the industrial dispute because its call to Vitals for immediate corrective measures in the method of recruitment of doctors had been ignored, and the recruitment disregarded procedures established in the collective agreement.

Furthermore, in terms of the collective agreement, the MAM should have been given notice of at least six weeks before any private entity was contracted to manage professional medical services at any health care facility providing free

health care to the public on behalf of the government.

Specific meetings should have been held to reach a detailed agreement in line with the principles established in the collective agreement.