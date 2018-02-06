X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, February 5, 2018, 20:54

88 PA decisions overturned out of 538 appeals

Cases were for decisions in 2016 and 2017

Only 88 cases were won out of 538 appeals against the Planning Authority for turning down applications in 2016 and 2017.

Replying to a Parliamentary Question by MP Godfrey Farrugia, Infrastructure Minisster Ian Borg said that the tribunal had had 232 cases in 2016 (with 77 upheld) and 306 in 2017 (11 upheld).

Dr Farrugia has also asked how many times the Environment and Resources Authority had voted against the PA but this has not yet been answered by Environment Minister Jose Herrera.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Caruana Galizia's sister lashes out at Jason Micallef over...

  2. Muscat on Shadow Cabinet's reshuffle: The sweetest one is Simon...

  3. Doctors' strike: action to impact health centres, Mater Dei,...

  4. Controversial V18 sculptures vandalised... in what should be...

  5. Patient found dead after breaking out of Mt Carmel Hospital

  6. Delia eyes new property as taxes remain unpaid

  7. Children lived in squalor, girl suffered fractures, shocking...

  8. Watch: 'A dog bit my sister in the face... help me find its owner'

  9. Jimmy Magro given €9,000 in deducted salaries by Malta Enterprise

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed