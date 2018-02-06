88 PA decisions overturned out of 538 appeals

Only 88 cases were won out of 538 appeals against the Planning Authority for turning down applications in 2016 and 2017.

Replying to a Parliamentary Question by MP Godfrey Farrugia, Infrastructure Minisster Ian Borg said that the tribunal had had 232 cases in 2016 (with 77 upheld) and 306 in 2017 (11 upheld).

Dr Farrugia has also asked how many times the Environment and Resources Authority had voted against the PA but this has not yet been answered by Environment Minister Jose Herrera.