22 highrises over 10 storeys planned

PA2765/16 To sanction demolition of building partly covered by dangerous structure [DS 104/14] in view of frail block and proposed construction of basement parking levels with overlying business tower 'Ta' Xbiex Palace', Triq Testaferrata / Triq Enrico Mizzi/, Triq Emmanuel Galizia, Ta'Xbiex, Council: Ta’ Xbiex PA8158/17 Demolition of existing, excavation and construction of residential development with underlying basement parking levels, commercial space, general landscaping and open central pjazza 105, Telghet Birkirkara c/w, Sqaq Ciantar, San Giljan, Malta Council: San Giljan PA7446/17 To excavate the site up to three levels below Triq Hal Qormi, accommodating two levels of car parking as well as a showroom. To construct an office block within a medium-rise building and to retain the existing old building. Site at, Triq Hal-Qormi c/w Triq l-Erba Qaddisin c/w, Triq Valletta, Qormi Council: Qormi PA6697/17 To demolish existing, vacant, dilapidated ice cream factory. To dismount and re-erect existing front façade from Triq D`argens, to construct four levels of basement car park levels plus eighteen above ground levels of offices (Class 4A). 179, Wembley Ice Cream Factory, Triq D'Argens /, Triq De Brocktorff, Msida Council: Msida PA2282/17 Utilising the FAR policy. Construction of Hybrid Development, consisting of 13 storey mid-rise & 29 storey highrise development. Consisting of an underground parking & service facilities (4 floors), with overlying commercial facilities class 4A, 4B & 4D, a supermarket and residential units. Golden Harvest, Misrah Turu Colombo / Triq Nazju Ellul / Triq Manoel De Vilhena / Triq Luqa Briffa /, Triq Reid, Gzira Council: Gzira PA6252/17 Demolition of existing 4 star hotel and the Spa Wing of the 5 star hotel, and excavation of site. Construction of 3 levels of below ground car parking; construction of ground floor retail complex (mix of Class 4B and Class 4C) under a landscaped Public Open Space; and construction of residential complex rising to a maximum of 15 floors above street level. Development also to include complete refurbishment (including internal alterations) of the existing 5 star hotel, the construction of five additional floors on the hotel tower and construction of stepped hotel block rising to 13 floors above the plaza, in place of the Spa Wing. Fortina SPA Resort, Ix-Xatt Ta' Tigne &, Triq Censu Xerri, Sliema Council: Sliema PA6705/17 Proposed lateral extension and amendments to the approved development in PA 581/16 for the construction of underground car parking , mixed commercial uses including class uses 4A, 4B, 4C, 3C, 2C, 6A, and supermarket. The Quad Business Towers, Triq il-Merghat c/w, Triq l-Esportaturi, Birkirkara Council: Birkirkara PA6704/17 Demolition of existing building and construction of three levels of parking (one below road level), underlying proposal for Class 4A offices, including Class 4C commercial at street level. 11-17, Triq il-Moll tal-Knisja /, Triq Belt Il-Hazna, Marsa Council: Marsa PA6729/17 To construct underground reservoir, 5 levels of underground car parking, mixed commercial uses utilizing the FAR policy to construct a 17 storey high rise building to include class uses 4A, 4B, 4C & 4D. Site at, Triq Is-Salib Ta' l-Imriehel, Birkirkara Council: Birkirkara PA8058/17 Proposed demolition of existing petrol station and excavation of two levels of underground parking. Proposed Showroom at ground floor and mezzanine level and Class 4A offices from 2nd to 13th floor and receded floor. Proposal includes landscaping at street level in line with FAR Policy. Paul & Rocco Gzira Ltd., Triq l-Imsida, Gzira Council: Gzira PA6239/16 Construction of new hotel having two basement floors of car parking from excavation carried out under permit PA6712/16, construction of two floors of hotel facilities and services and fifteen floors of bedrooms (178 rooms) and pool and pool deck on roof, proposal also includes widening of tunnel underneath road to provide vehicular access to basement from seaward side and request for beach concession. Seaview Hotel, Triq it-Trunciera c/w Triq L-Imsell c/w, Triq Il- Lacci, San Pawl il-Bahar Council: San Pawl il-Bahar PA1137/17 Change of use from residential apartments into a 64 room Class 3b hotel. Proposal includes internal alterations and addition of four extra floors. Development is to extend over the airspace at the adjacent pebbles hotel. Proposal includes the change of use from approved gaming parlour into a Class 4D restaurant as an extension to the approved restaurant in PA 5114/10. Sliema Council: Sliema PA6571/16 Demolition of the existing building and construction of a three star hotel with commercial class 3B. Council: San Giljan PA5064/17 To construct extension to hotel (Class 3B) on levels 7-9 overlying setback floor including other additions and alterations. Council: Gzira PA5335/17 Proposed total demolition of existing premises and construction of new hotel including a store and restaurant (Class 4D) at lower intermediate level, lobby area at ground floor, hotel accommodation from level 0 to 9 (Class 3B) and pool deck area with restaurant (Class 4D) at roof level. Council: San Giljan PA6493/17 Demolition of existing building and construction of 2 basement levels for storage and ancillary facilities, 2 class 4d restaurants at ground floor level and class 3b hotel comprising 97 rooms subdivided in 9 levels. Council: San Giljan PA8072/17 Change of use from approved not built residential development covered by PA 4041/16 to a class 3B - 3star hotel including proposed signage. Council: San Giljan PA9878/17 Amended application to PA 3199/16 for (Class 3A) tourist accommodation proposing total demolition of existing premises and construction of Class 3B Hotel including underlying basement, ground level reception / guestrooms, guestrooms from levels 1 – 9 and breakfast room / bar & lounge areas are recessed level 10 Council: San Giljan PA10116/17 Proposed demolition of existing property and construction of three star BB Hotel (Class 3B), including basement car-parking, restaurant facilities at lower levels, hotel accommodation from level 1 to 10 and pool deck area at level 10. Council: San Giljan PA10738/17 Internal alterations to an existing dwelling and construction of 11 new floors for a Class 3B Hotel comprising a total of 39 rooms. Council: Sliema PA10810/17 Amended application to PA 5527/17 in view of making internal and external alterations and to construct another floor to a class 3B hotel. Council: San Giljan PA10842/17 Proposed total demolition of existing premises and construction of new hotel including a store, laundry room, changing room, toilet and game room at level -1, lobby area, office, toilet, breakfast room (Class 4D) at ground floor, cafeteria at first floor (Class 4D), hotel accommodation from level 1 to 10 (Class 3B) and pool deck area with bar (Class 4D) at roof level. Council: San Giljan