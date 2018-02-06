X

Closing in:

Monday, February 5, 2018, 23:05

Pressure mounts on Conte as Chelsea fall 4-1 to Watford

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud looks dejected after the match.

Antonio Conte's future as Chelsea boss was cast into further doubt as his 10-men were thrashed 4-1 by Watford in the Premier League.

The Blues, who lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth last week, were poor again at Vicarage Road and had Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off inside half an hour.

Troy Deeney scored a penalty in the closing stages of the first half but Chelsea stayed in the contest and equalised through a magnificent Eden Hazard goal.

However, Daryl Janmaat scored his own memorable effort to put the hosts back in front before Gerard Deulofeu - man of the match on his home debut - and substitute Roberto Pereyra netted to secure an emphatic win.

