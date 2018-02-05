Picture purrfect!

Organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club, yesterday’s feline beauty contest saw local cats compete with others from abroad. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Smart City in Kalkara was full of cats of all shapes, colours and sizes yesterday at the annual international cat show.

Various breeds took part in two feline beauty contests over the weekend, including Bengals, British shorthairs, Burmese, De­von rex, exotics, Himalayans, Maine coons, Persians, ragdolls, Scottish folds, Siberians, Siamese, sphynx and household cats.

International World Cat Federation (WCF) judges Inga Balchiuniene, from Lithuania, and Stefania Sironi, from Italy, judged the contestants. WCF rings for adults, neuters and kittens, were awarded to the top cats.

There were speciality rings for kittens and cats with the best features or abilities and fun rings for the best carnival and Valentine’s Day costumes worn by the cats and their owners.

Organised by the Malta Feline Guardians Club, the feline beauty contest saw a variety of local cats join a number of cats brought to Malta from abroad for the occasion.

The World Cat Federation was founded in 1988 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by three clubs were seeking for more democratic and human procedures in the cat world, more than other existing federations ever had.

The WCF currently consists of more than 540 clubs throughout the world covering all continents including the US.

A total of 59 cats took part in the competition. The winner on Saturday and the winner of the Super General Best award was Amazing Bear Your Honour, a Russian British shorthair cat with a Maltese owner.

Yesterday’s winner was V-Flor Aristopoints, a Himalayan Persian-colourpoints cat from Spain.

The next show will be held in May when the Top Cat Awards for those who won competitions in 2017 will be judged in Malta.