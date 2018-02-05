A glimpse of life in Roman Malta

Heritage Malta is offering history lovers a taste of Roman life in Malta with a Roman Malta Heritage Trail on February 18.

During the Roman rule of Malta for over 600 years, the island saw a period of prosperity that is also reflected in the archaeological record.

The Roman Malta heritage trail will offer participants the possibility to explore three sites outlining the effects that Roman culture had on this island. Participants will get a glimpse at life in the city (the Domvs Romana), life in the countryside (Ta’ Kaċċatura) and the afterlife (Abbatija Tad-Dejr).

The first visit will be at Ta’ Kaċċatura in Birżebbuġa. The Roman villa is one of the least known sites and has luckily remained off the beaten track. It is, however, one of the most important because of its location and the close proximity to other sites of different periods. It is also the only one whose large rock-cut cistern is accessible. Also included at this site are parts of olive producing equipment which testify to one of the most important industries in Roman Malta.

The Domvs Romana is much better known. The poorer houses on its back offer us a glimpse on life in the main town, both for the rich and the not so well-off. Although the rich town house will be visited, the focus will be on the lesser known buildings at the back. How many houses are there and what can these tell about the area?

The catacomb site at the Abbatija tad-Dejr, also in Rabat, is one of the most complex and elegant catacombs of the island. It has a long history of use and is thus important not only for the late Roman and Byzantine periods but also for preceding and later centuries.

The Roman Malta Heritage Trail will be held on Sunday 18th February. Participants will meet opposite the Phoenicia Hotel at 8.45am. Tickets for the price of €18 and €15 for Heritage Malta members are available from all Heritage Malta sites and museums and also online. Tickets are available on a first come first served basis.

Heritage Malta warned that the trail includes relatively long walks over uneven surfaces. Comfortable shoes and clothes were thus recommended.