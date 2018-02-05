Talk on the history of winemaking in Italy

Emanuela Caire. Right: Giuseppe Scalia.

Giuseppe Scalia from San Domenico Vini Winery, Sicily, and Emanuela Caire from Tenuta La Fiammenga Winery, Piedmont, Italy, are the guest speakers at a talk entitled ‘The History of Italian Wine’ at the Italian Cultural Institute, Valletta, being held tomorrow as part of the Magic Box series.

Italy has just the right climate for wine production, which has been practised in the country for over 4,000 years.

Scalia and Caire will talk about the history of wine in Italy and about winemaking in their respective firms and regions. They will then answer questions from the audience.

The event will conclude with a glass of wine, as well as some treats.

The talk will be held at the Italian Cultural Institute, in St George’s Square, Valletta, tomorrow at 6.30pm. Admission is free.