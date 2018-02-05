X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, February 5, 2018, 11:16

Poetic piano music concert

Ramona Zammit Formosa

Ramona Zammit Formosa

Pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will perform a concert of poetic piano music at St Augustine Monastery, Valletta, tomorrow at noon.

The programme includes Handel’s Suite No 5 In E Major (The Harmonious Blacksmith); CPE Bach’s Sonata in E Minor and Chopin’s Mazurka in Bb Major. It also includes a Maltese composition by Carmelo Pace Morceau Lyrique, and two Spanish classics, Spanish Dance in G by Granados and Sevilla by Albeniz.

After the concert, visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the monastery chambers which contain beautiful and historical sacred ornaments.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Augustinian monastery’s restoration project.

The concert will be held at the St Augustine Monastery, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, tomorrow at noon. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more information, call 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - February 4, 2018

  2. Announcements - February 5, 2018

  3. Three parish priests appointed

  4. Victoria Primary marks Holocaust Memorial Day

  5. A glimpse of life in Roman Malta

  6. HSBC invests €1 million in water

  7. Largest Preti painting in Malta under restoration

  8. Picture purrfect!

  9. Exhibition of soft pastel paintings

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed