Poetic piano music concert

Ramona Zammit Formosa

Pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will perform a concert of poetic piano music at St Augustine Monastery, Valletta, tomorrow at noon.

The programme includes Handel’s Suite No 5 In E Major (The Harmonious Blacksmith); CPE Bach’s Sonata in E Minor and Chopin’s Mazurka in Bb Major. It also includes a Maltese composition by Carmelo Pace Morceau Lyrique, and two Spanish classics, Spanish Dance in G by Granados and Sevilla by Albeniz.

After the concert, visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the monastery chambers which contain beautiful and historical sacred ornaments.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Augustinian monastery’s restoration project.

The concert will be held at the St Augustine Monastery, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, tomorrow at noon. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more information, call 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].