Monday, February 5, 2018, 20:43

Nominations open for European Enterprise Promotion Awards

Nominations open on Monday for the European Enterprise Promotion Awards (EEPA) when the best projects from all across Europe begin to compete for a place on the EEPA 2018 shortlist.

National deadlines will differ across countries and will be communicated by the National Coordinators.

Once the national competitions have taken place, European level submissions will be accepted until the deadline on July 3.

Upon receipt of all European nominations, the EEPA 2018 Jury meeting will take place in mid-September which will be followed by the announcement of the shortlist by the end of September. The final step will be the awards ceremony, which will take place in Graz, Austria on Tuesday November 20 as part of the annual SME Assembly.

After a temporary suspension in 2017, the organisers said that the category ‘Supporting the development of green markets and resource efficiency’ was reinstated for 2018.

