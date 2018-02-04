X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, February 4, 2018, 10:02

4,000-year-old tomb found near Cairo

Archaeologists in Egypt say they have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids outside Cairo.

Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery on Saturday and said the tomb is likely to have belonged to a high-ranking official known as Hetpet during the 5th Dynasty of ancient Egypt.

The tomb includes wall paintings depicting Hetpet observing different hunting and fishing scenes.

Mostafa Al-Waziri, leader of the archaeological mission, says the scenes depict a monkey - at the time commonly kept as domestic animals - reaping fruit and another dancing before an orchestra.

He believes Hetpet, a woman thought to be close to ancient Egyptian royals, had another tomb in Giza's western necropolis, which is home to the tombs of top officials of Egypt's Old Kingdom.

Mr Al-Waziri says excavation work is under way for the other tomb.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man opens fire on African migrants in Italian town

  2. Watch: Victims' father tries to attack gymnastics doctor Nassar

  3. Hawaii worker who sent out false missile alert was '100% sure...

  4. U.S. Attorney General to refer Republican memo to Justice Dept

  5. US flu-related hospitalisations highest in nearly a decade - agency

  6. Russian warplane downed in Syria, pilot killed after ejecting...

  7. With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

  8. 4,000-year-old tomb found near Cairo

  9. N Korea used embassy in Germany to acquire military equipment

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed