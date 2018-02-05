Hunter knocked unconscious by bird that he shot
A hunter was knocked unconscious after being struck by a dead goose that had been shot and fell from the sky, Sky News reported.
Robert Meilhammer, 51, suffered a "severe head injury" after his hunting group fired at a flock of Canadian geese in Easton, Maryland.
One goose fell to the ground and hit Mr Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries on Friday, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources said.
Mr Meilhammer "suffered a severe head injury" and was taken by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Baltimore for treatment.
He is now in a stable condition.
