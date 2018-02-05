X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, February 4, 2018, 15:36

Rider seriously injured as horse bolts

The rider was thrown off a sulky

A man, 43, was seriously injured early on Sunday afternoon when a horse bolted, throwing him off a sulky.

The incident happened at 12.30pm at the Birkirkara bypass. 

The police are investigating.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Busuttil is new PN spokesman on good governance as Delia...

  2. Muscat on Shadow Cabinet's reshuffle: The sweetest one is Simon...

  3. Controversial V18 sculptures vandalised... in what should be...

  4. Disgraced lecturer forced to leave AUM after reports of plagiarism

  5. Delia eyes new property as taxes remain unpaid

  6. Patient found dead after breaking out of Mt Carmel Hospital

  7. Malta faces migration uncertainty as EU launches new coast...

  8. Watch: Concrete pump topples over in Sliema

  9. Birkirkara's former train station vandalised, misused

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed