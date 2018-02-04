Patient found dead after breaking out of Mt Carmel Hospital

A patient at Mt Carmel Hospital has been found dead after breaking out of the institution by climbing out of a window.

The Ministry of Health said it had appointed an administrative inquiry. Magistrate Natasha Galea Xiberras is heading a separate inquiry.

The patient was voluntarily admitted on Friday and ran away by breaking open a window on Saturday.

The police and relatives were alerted and a search was launched.

The patient was found dead on Sunday morning.