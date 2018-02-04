Five cars damaged in Għajnsielem crash
Two drivers, passenger slightly injured
Two drivers and a passenger were injured when two cars crashed into another three parked cars in Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem, early on Sunday morning.
The crash, just before 6am, involved a Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old man from Xewkija, and a BMW 320 driven by a 24-year-old from Mellieħa. The parked cars were a Toyota Vitz, a Ford Escort and a Nissan March.
A 17-year-old girl who was passenger in the BMW was slightly injured along with the drivers. Another passenger in the BMW, a 17-year-old boy, was unhurt.
