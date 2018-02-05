X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, February 4, 2018, 16:05 by Valhmor Camilleri, National Stadium

Solid Mosta frustrate Hibs

Rodriguez Ekani of Mosta (no.3) under pressure from Hibernians' duo Clayton Failla (left) and Giorgi Gorozia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Rodriguez Ekani of Mosta (no.3) under pressure from Hibernians' duo Clayton Failla (left) and Giorgi Gorozia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

MOSTA             0

HIBERNIANS    0

Hibernians lost precious ground on the Premier League front runners when they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Mosta side on Sunday.

Te Paolites were in control from the outest and on 13 minutes, Jurgen Degabriele combined well with Joao Moreira but his shot lacked power to unsettle goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

The Malta U-21 striker had another good opportunity on 24 minutes when Bjorn Kristensen intercepted Tyrone Farrugia’s pass and played in Degabriele who was denied by the onrushing Vella.

Mosta finally threatened on 26 minutes when Leozinho’s low drive was pushed away by Hibs goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

Seven minutes from the break, Johann Bezzina showed great footwork to force his way into the area and his low cross was deflected by Farrugia onto the upright with Vella beaten.

Hibs continued to boss proceedings in the second half and two minutes into the second half Bezzina bamboozled Dexter Xuereb hit an angled drive that was pushed away by Vella.

Degabriele missed any gilt-edge opportunity on 65 minutes when he did well to find himself space inside the area but he could only fired wide Bezzina’s low pass.

Hibs substitute Arlindo came close to a winner on 84 minutes but fired into the side-netting.

Two minutes from time, Degabriele should have won it when he picked up a rebound after a Failla cross but the young striker miscued his shot as Mosta held on for a point.

BOV Player of the match Johann Bezzina (Hibernians).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Balzan, City ready to attack in direct clash

  2. Inter's winless run continues with draw against Crotone

  3. Pazzini earns Levante a draw against struggling Madrid

  4. Floriana halt fumbling sequence

  5. Stripes extend winning form

  6. United take advantage of City's slip up

  7. Ramsey hat-trick helps Arsenal thrash Everton 5-1

  8. Last-gasp Kane penalty earns Spurs draw at Liverpool

  9. Bayern win again, Schalke beaten in keepers' nightmare

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed