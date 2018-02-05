Solid Mosta frustrate Hibs

Rodriguez Ekani of Mosta (no.3) under pressure from Hibernians' duo Clayton Failla (left) and Giorgi Gorozia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

MOSTA 0

HIBERNIANS 0

Hibernians lost precious ground on the Premier League front runners when they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Mosta side on Sunday.

Te Paolites were in control from the outest and on 13 minutes, Jurgen Degabriele combined well with Joao Moreira but his shot lacked power to unsettle goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

The Malta U-21 striker had another good opportunity on 24 minutes when Bjorn Kristensen intercepted Tyrone Farrugia’s pass and played in Degabriele who was denied by the onrushing Vella.

Mosta finally threatened on 26 minutes when Leozinho’s low drive was pushed away by Hibs goalkeeper Andrew Hogg.

Seven minutes from the break, Johann Bezzina showed great footwork to force his way into the area and his low cross was deflected by Farrugia onto the upright with Vella beaten.

Hibs continued to boss proceedings in the second half and two minutes into the second half Bezzina bamboozled Dexter Xuereb hit an angled drive that was pushed away by Vella.

Degabriele missed any gilt-edge opportunity on 65 minutes when he did well to find himself space inside the area but he could only fired wide Bezzina’s low pass.

Hibs substitute Arlindo came close to a winner on 84 minutes but fired into the side-netting.

Two minutes from time, Degabriele should have won it when he picked up a rebound after a Failla cross but the young striker miscued his shot as Mosta held on for a point.

BOV Player of the match Johann Bezzina (Hibernians).