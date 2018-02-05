Napoli stay on top after beating Benevento
Leaders Napoli did not slip up in the evening kick-off however, winning 2-0 at rock-bottom Benevento to maintain their one-point advantage at the top.
Dries Mertens opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Marek Hamsik doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half.
