Power up with plant protein

Chicken Pad Thai

Servings: 4

1 pound chicken breast

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp chili garlic sauce

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp peanut butter

¼ cup water

1 medium zucchini, spiralised (about 1 cup)

2 medium carrots, spiralised (about 1 cup)

1 cup cooked pad thai stir-fry noodles

1 cup bean sprouts

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

1 lime, quartered

¼ cup unsalted peanuts, crushed

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Season chicken with pepper, to taste. In large, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil and cook chicken until fully cooked and juices are clear. Remove chicken from pan and allow to rest for five minutes before slicing.

To make sauce: In small bowl, whisk together honey, chili garlic sauce, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, peanut butter and water. Add zucchini, carrots, rice noodles and chicken to pan; pour sauce over and toss to coat. Toss in bean sprouts and cabbage. Serve with lime wedge, crushed peanuts and cilantro.

Nutritional information per serving: 295 calories, 12g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 60mg cholesterol, 792mg sodium, 22g carbohydrates, 4g fibre, 9g sugar, 27g protein, 109% vitamin A, 46% vitamin C, 7% calcium, 10% iron.

Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats

Servings: 2

¼ cup powdered peanut butter

¾ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

2 tsp ground chia seeds

1½ cups unsweetened coconut milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ cup small banana, sliced

1 tbsp peanuts, chopped

1 tbsp peanut butter

In a medium bowl, stir together powdered peanut butter, oats, chia seeds, coconut milk and vanilla extract.

Divide evenly into mason jars or storage containers and refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, add banana slices, chopped peanuts and peanut butter to each.

Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories, 12g total fat, 4g saturated fat, 135mg sodium, 36g carbohydrates, 7g dietary fibre, 8g sugar, 10g protein, 8% vitamin A, 4% vitamin C, 35% calcium, 13% iron.

Vegetarian Nourish Bowl

Servings: 4

1 cup large, diced butternut squash

16 ounces Brussels sprouts, halved

1 medium red onion, large diced

½ can (8 ounces) reduced-sodium garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 head garlic (about 10 cloves), peeled

1 tbsp olive oil

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp water

1 tsp Sriracha sauce

¼ cup peanut butter

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 tbsp finely chopped peanuts

Heat oven to 400 F and line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. On prepared baking sheet, arrange butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, onion, garbanzo beans and garlic; toss vegetables in olive oil and season with pepper, to taste.

Roast 30-40 minutes until slightly golden in color. Halfway through baking, shake vegetables or turn over to ensure even browning.

To make dressing: Mix together lemon juice, water, Sriracha sauce and peanut butter.

To serve, top quinoa with roasted veggies, crushed peanuts and drizzle of lemon-peanut butter sauce.

Nutritional information per serving: 323 calories, 14g total fat, 2g saturated fat, 308mg sodium, 42g carbohydrates, 11g fibre, 5g sugar, 13g protein, 92% vitamin A, 197% vitamin C, 11% calcium, 28% iron.

Baked Salmon with Peanut Butter Glaze

Servings: 4

1 pound salmon

1 tsp olive oil

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

¼ cup peanut butter

2 tsp chili garlic sauce

¼ cup 100% orange juice

Heat oven to 400˚F and line baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place salmon on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with pepper, to taste. Bake salmon 15-20 minutes until cooked through.

In small saucepot over medium-low heat, whisk together peanut butter, chili garlic sauce and orange juice, and cook until warm.

To serve, pour peanut butter glaze over salmon.

Nutritional information per serving: 334 calories, 23g total fat, 5g saturated fat, 50mg cholesterol, 173mg sodium, 5g carbohydrates, 1g fibre, 3g sugar, 27g protein, 8% vitamin C, 4% calcium, 3% iron.

