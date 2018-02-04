X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, February 3, 2018, 18:47

Russian warplane downed in Syria, pilot killed after ejecting by parachute

Pilot died in fight with 'terrorists'

The scene shows, what according to Syrian rebels were fires caused by Russian military plane shot down.

The scene shows, what according to Syrian rebels were fires caused by Russian military plane shot down.

A Russian warplane was brought down in Syria's Idlib province on Saturday, and the pilot was killed during "a fight" after ejecting by parachute, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

Syrian rebels said previously on Saturday they had brought down the Russian plane.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that the aircraft was downed by a MANPAD portable surface-to-air missile during a flight around the de-escalation zone in the province. The pilot had reported that he ejected by parachute in the area, controlled by Al Nusra.

"The pilot died in a fight with terrorists," the ministry said.

Russia and Turkey, which is in charge of the Idlib de-escalation zone, are "taking measures" to return the body of the pilot, it added.

A damaged military tank is seen in Idlib.A damaged military tank is seen in Idlib.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 90 feared drowned after boat capsizes off Libya

  2. Man opens fire on African migrants in Italian town

  3. Watch: Victims' father tries to attack gymnastics doctor Nassar

  4. Watch: Flaming van ploughs into pedestrians in Shanghai

  5. 'Bonghjornu' not 'Bonjour': Corsican nationalists want to say...

  6. Hawaii worker who sent out false missile alert was '100% sure...

  7. U.S. Attorney General to refer Republican memo to Justice Dept

  8. Four migrants in critical condition after Calais shooting

  9. Move faster to remove extremist online content - UK government

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed