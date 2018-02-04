Wales hammer Scotland in Six Nations opener

Wales' Leigh Halfpenny scores his side's third try during the NatWest 6 Nations match at the Principality Stadium.

Wales made a flying start to the NatWest 6 Nations as they blew Scotland away 34-7 in Cardiff.

The Scots, without a win in the Welsh capital since 2002, never recovered from conceding tries inside the first 12 minutes to Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies and full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Halfpenny claimed a second touchdown after half-time and added four conversions and two penalties for a 24-point haul, before wing Steff Evans' try secured a five-point maximum as Scotland's recent resurgence came to a grinding halt.

Substitute back Peter Horne scored a consolation 79th-minute try for Scotland that Finn Russell converted, but the damage had long been done.

Scotland captain John Barclay saw little in the way of encouragement from the game.

"We knew Wales were going to be dangerous," he said. "We missed a lot of tackles up the middle of the pitch, our lineout didn't function all that well, and when we had the ball we gave it away too easily. So it's a pretty good recipe to lose a Test match."

He added on BBC One: "It's hard to find any positives. I'm sure there will be some positives but Wales were superb today so well done to them - but we've got a lot of work to do."