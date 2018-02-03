Watch: Concrete pump topples over in Sliema
Bonavita Street mishap reported at 1.20pm
A concrete pump toppled over in a Sliema residential road on Saturday, coming to rest against houses on the opposite side of the street.
The Bonavita Street mishap happened at around 1.20pm, police confirmed.
The toppled piece of machinery damaging stonework on buildings and came dangerously close to knocking electricity cables. As it rested on its side, copious amounts of concrete poured out onto the road, mixing with rainwater and streaming down the street.
As curious residents emerged from their homes to look into the commotion, police officers arrived on site. Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.