Watch: Concrete pump topples over in Sliema

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A concrete pump toppled over in a Sliema residential road on Saturday, coming to rest against houses on the opposite side of the street.

The Bonavita Street mishap happened at around 1.20pm, police confirmed.

The toppled piece of machinery damaging stonework on buildings and came dangerously close to knocking electricity cables. As it rested on its side, copious amounts of concrete poured out onto the road, mixing with rainwater and streaming down the street.

As curious residents emerged from their homes to look into the commotion, police officers arrived on site. Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli