X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, February 3, 2018, 13:58

Watch: Concrete pump topples over in Sliema

Bonavita Street mishap reported at 1.20pm

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A concrete pump toppled over in a Sliema residential road on Saturday, coming to rest against houses on the opposite side of the street. 

The Bonavita Street mishap happened at around 1.20pm, police confirmed.

The toppled piece of machinery damaging stonework on buildings and came dangerously close to knocking electricity cables. As it rested on its side, copious amounts of concrete poured out onto the road, mixing with rainwater and streaming down the street. 

As curious residents emerged from their homes to look into the commotion, police officers arrived on site. Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident. 

Video: Matthew MirabelliVideo: Matthew Mirabelli
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bride made to pay as hungry wedding guests clean out plates

  2. Watch: Video emerges of woman who cleared Daphne Caruana...

  3. Protest messages projected on the Auberge de Castille - V18...

  4. Pilatus Bank supervision comes under scrutiny of EU banking...

  5. Teenager banned from all UK football grounds after Malta pitch...

  6. Which PN MPs will be assigned key portfolios in Delia's...

  7. Invoices were falsified, former FTS boss tells court

  8. Papers-for-cash racket suspect blacklisted since 2015

  9. Malta faces migration uncertainty as EU launches new coast...

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed