Public land sold for peanuts for 'savage land speculation'

AD officials addressing the news conference.

Public land has been given away for peanuts at the altar of "savage land speculation" in St Julian's and St George's Bay, Alternattiva Demokratika said.

In just over a week, the public consultation in connection with the development proposed for the Institute for Tourism Studies site comes to an end.

That development envisages a mix of tourism and residential development within a 37-floor residential tower, a 17-floor hotel, a casino and a commercial complex.

”Official documents indicate that there is an understanding between government and the developers that the consultation period will be kept to a minimum. This is not a good sign," AD spokesperson Danika Formosa said.

According to the discarded master plan a total of five large projects will be taking place along the coast, namely ITS, Villa Rosa (including Cresta Quay), the Corinthia Hotel, Dragonara and St George’s Park.

“This means a strained infrastructure, with roads bursting at the seams and services unable to cope.”

AD chairman Carmel Cacopardo said two particular concerns have to be addressed.

The first regards the fact that the concessions the country continuously grants to the tourism industry, as an economic priority are being used as a camouflage for land speculation through the development of a considerable number of residential high risers around the bay.

The second concern is around the substantial cumulative impacts on the road infrastructure, on residents in the area, on access to the coast which is already substantially limited and on the quality of life of all those visiting this area, he said.

“Given that small stretches of the coastline in this area are still undeveloped we point out that this is a unique opportunity to implement the public domain legislation approved recently by parliament. It is an opportunity to ensure access to all to the coast.”