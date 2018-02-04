More than 23,000 MRI interventions at Mater Dei in 2017

More than 23,000 MRI interventions were carried out at Mater Dei Hospital in 2017, the Health Minister said on Saturday.

Chris Fearne was speaking during the Joint Surgical and Radiological Symposium aimed at raising awareness about radiology.



Mr Fearne said the radiology sector has improved considerably and is now considered essential to establish the most precise diagnosis.



He also said that the number of CT scans had increased from 18,000 in 2010 to more than 37,757 in 2017.

The Medical Imaging Department had seen an investment of around €7 million in the last few years.